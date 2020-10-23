“Boogie Oogie Oogie” was a gathering in the Mountain View Room to connect with others last Friday, October 16. This year has been tough and joy is seemingly hard to come by. That’s why the Diversity and Multicultural Office, Multicultural Student Support and Success and the Title IX Office hosted this gathering, in the name of connection, love and fun. The gathering consisted of games, dancing, music and the opportunity to connect with other students, staff and faculty. Unfortunately, attendance was low.

Deirdre Loftus, Coordinator of Title IX at Keene State, is responsible for responding to all complaints involving possible sex discrimination. At the event she said, “We wanted to create an opportunity for students to get to know the people in our department as well. We’ve created this casual space for people to learn a little bit about what we do as well as connect with each other.” If you want more information about Title IX you can check out their webpage at https://www.keene.edu/administration/student-affairs/title-ix/

Kya Roumimper, Coordinator of Multicultural Student Support and Success and Equity Education, was also helping at the event. She said, “We are putting on a community event. This is an opportunity for students and staff and faculty to connect. We have games, snacks and dancing for whoever shows up. We haven’t had many events since school has started due to COVID-19, so this was a positive way for us to connect.”

Despite the event being community wide, attendance was sparse. According to Loftus, We had three students and one faculty member come to the event. The purpose of the event was to create a space for people to connect and have a good time with people in their community. While the numbers were small, that purpose was definitely achieved with the group who participated.”

If you want to learn more information about Multicultural Student Support and Success and Equity Education, you can find them on social media. They’re name is OMSSSKSC for twitter and Instagram while Facebook is under KSCOMSSS. You can also find them in the Keene State directory on the school website and send an email if you have any questions or concerns.

To view a full schedule, visit the schedule of events at https://www.keene.edu/news/events/

