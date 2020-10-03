Three student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 after being tested on Wednesday, October 14. The early round of testing was conducted in order for athletes on the men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball and cross country teams to be able to compete in the October 17 competitions against outside schools.

Kelly Ricaurte, the Director of Strategic Communications and Community Relations at Keene State College, explained that the moment the positive results came in the school acted.

“The college planned for, and is prepared for, positive cases,” said Ricaurte. “The Rapid Response Team immediately reached out to the three student-athletes, and they are safely in isolation.”

Phil Racicot, the Director of Athletics and Recreation at Keene, said that due to the three positive Keene State cases, several positive Plymouth State cases and a recommendation by the New Hampshire State Epidemiologist, Dr. Benjamin Chan, to avoid travel to Rhode Island, all sporting events set for this weekend will be cancelled.

Racicot also explained that, “Even though the positive tests did not impact all the teams involved, [Keene State] would, out of precautionary measures, cancel all the events.”

According to Racicot, there are currently 49 students in quarantine as a result of the three positives.

“Those 49 students represent a percentage of the students who were scheduled to compete this weekend,” said Racicot. “Unfortunately, we will have to regroup and think about competing at a future date.”

