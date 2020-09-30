Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Ockle Johnson and Associate Dean of Sciences, Sustainability and Health Jim Kraly presented an idea of expanding the access of students’ academic records in Self-Service to faculty other than advisors and department chairs in front of the student assembly on September 29.

Kraly said that the idea came from the circumstances where students just don’t work with the advisors, but other faculties as well for academic suggestions. One of the other advantages of the expansion of access will be to first-year students with undeclared majors according to Kraly and Johnson.

Student government leaders had a discussion with questions and feedback with Kraly and Johnson. Johnson said that the next step would be talking to the registrar’s office to work through possible options.

Kraly informed the assembly that if the change happens, the faculty who opt to get the access will have to go through a training as the department chairs to protect and respect the information in the student records.

Student Body President Davis Bernstein encouraged the student leaders for active reports within the student assembly and to the classes and the committees.

The meeting meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m..

