Amid a pandemic, Keene State College students have been struggling to create some form of routine to brace themselves for these unprecedented times.

Although all fall sports seasons have been postponed, members of KSC’s field hockey team: junior Margaret Cahoon and senior Taylor Robinson, have remained in shape, despite not having access to the gym.

“We made our living room into a gym and brought our weights from home. We also try to run the trail through campus everyday as well as limit the people we see within close distances and just try our best to limit any exposure,” said Robinson.

Cahoon said she has focused on making home cooked meals and grocery shopping once a week.

“I try to go into the market with a list, so I’m not there any longer than I need to be searching for things,” Cahoon said. She also shared that the girls always wear their masks in public, even if it’s just to leave their apartment building. They keep hand sanitizers scattered through their apartment and in their bags as well.

As for how Keene State College is handling opening their campus in the middle of a pandemic, junior Beka Crane believes the school should remain remote for the entirety of the semester.

“I understand no one really knows how to handle a situation like this, but it just feels to me that the precautions are only in place so KSC can say that they followed the guidelines,” Crane said.

“It just makes me so nervous to think that next week off-campus students will be allowed to attend in-person classes on campus,” said Crane. “What if they have jobs? What if they don’t follow the safety precautions? There’s just no way to be sure there is a low risk of exposure.” Crane is a biology major aspiring to become a doctor and has been closely following any data relating to a potential vaccine.



“Another aspect of the reopening of campus that worries me is that in our code of conduct this year it is stated that, when a vaccine is available, it will be mandatory for all students that want to continue attending in-person classes,” Crane said. According to Crane, she does not think that any vaccine made within eighteen months of discovering the virus will be successful.



“I just want to do as much research about the virus and the vaccine as I can and then weigh my options even if that means going fully remote for the remainder of the year,” Crane explained.

The Health Center was contacted several times for an interview but did not answer the phone.

