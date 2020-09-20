Keene State College has launched a new dashboard for the college’s website that displays testing results and the amount of reported COVID-19 cases linked to the college.

Director of Strategic Communication Kelly Ricaurte said the purpose of the dashboard is to inform the public and keep them up to date with COVID-19 and how it is affecting the college.

“There is a commitment we have to the public where they should have access to our data,” Ricaurte said. “The dashboard is the best way for that.”

According to Ricaurte, the current dashboard that is linked on the college’s website shows the pre-arrival testing results for students, faculty and staff returning to campus. She said there isn’t a definitive date yet for when the results for the first wave of universal testing will be posted, but the college plans to continuously update the dashboard as Owls progress through the fall semester.

Ricaurte said that students who have questions regarding their test results can call Quest Diagnostics’ Back to School Support Link (855-342-7472) Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m..

“If students have COVID-like symptoms and are concerned or need to talk to someone outside of Wellness Center Hours,” students living on campus should call Campus Safety at 603-358-2228 and students who live off campus or commute to Keene State should call Cheshire Medical Center’s COVID-19 hotline at 603-354-5400.

