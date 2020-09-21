Keene State College students recently learned that students in junior standing may be required to live on campus next fall.

Residential life highlights several reasons why it is better to remain on campus as a junior or senior as opposed to renting a house or apartment off campus. The reasons include the fact is that it is easier to access academic support, it is more convenient for commuting to classes and it saves money.

When living off campus, having to pay for internet, utilities and gas can quickly add up and seem overwhelming. However, when you live on campus, it is all taken care of for you at the cost of residential assistants, floor meetings and room checks. When hearing this potential shift in housing plans, sophomore Bella Pitta, was not happy.

“I play rugby and I was really looking forward to being able to have my teammates over for movie nights and stuff without having to worry about being too noisy or having too many people in my room at once, if this rumor happens to be true, I would be very upset,” said Pitta.

One of Pitta’s four roommates, sophomore Caroline Ware had a very similar response to the situation.

“I mean, if it turns out to be true, I wouldn’t be too upset, I would just be very disappointed. It would just be really nice to be able to have a break from campus and residential assistants; somewhere I can call my own,” said Ware.

There is not much information on this topic yet, however, with current sophomores beginning to decide where they want to live next fall, a statement will have to come out sooner rather than later because students will be getting in contact with potential landlords and touring houses and apartments.

Associate Dean of Students and Director of Residential Life, Kent Drake-Deese, was emailed to give a statement, but no response was received.

