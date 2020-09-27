Submissions for the Keene State Virtual Art Challenge are open now. The challenge is open to all Keene State College students and the surrounding regional community

Stacey Willett, a supporter and advocate for the challenge, said the current challenge is for artists to capture their workspace and themselves in it. The challenge is open for anyone to create art, photography, collage, illustration or any other media an artist desires.

This particular project is funded by a Virtual Innovation Grant and is sponsored by the Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery, the KSC Department of Art and Design and 17ROX. Artists could win a $50 E gift card to use on the 17ROX website.

Contestants will keep sole ownership of their original work, but they will have to give 17ROX and Keene State College permission to use their content for judging in the contest.

Previously, their biggest challenge was “Art for Arts Sake,” which received over 50 submissions and the winner won with 1,186 votes.

There is only one vote per person each day and participants can only win one challenge. People are encouraged to revisit the website daily though to vote for their favorite piece.

To compete, vote or get more information, go to the online gallery through the link below. Submissions are open until October, 7.

“It is amazing to see the art witin the Keene community come together to create one amazing gallery and many challenges,” said Willett.

For more information regarding the Virtual Art Challenge, visit https://dept.keene.edu/artchallenge/

Kiana Joler can be reached at:

kjoler@kscequinox.com