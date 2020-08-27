Keene State releases coronavirus plan for 2020 fall semester

Connor Crawford

Connor Crawford

Managing Executive Editor

 

On Thursday, August 27, Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell sent an email to students which contained the “Keene State College Fall 2020 Covid-19 Risk Mitigation and Management Plan.” 

According to the introduction of the plan, “risk management and control is a science devoted to anticipating and identifying outcomes related to activities. COVID-19 does not afford learning by experience until it’s too late.” 

The introduction explains what the college is doing to reduce the chances of a COVID-19 out break on campus. “Given the consequences of COVID-19, KSC has striven to reduce risk to as low as reasonably practicable (which the plan labels ALARP).” To arrive at ALARP, the campus administration decided to use a cross-functional team (to seek balance of risk perception and science).

The plan outlines different ways the college intends on limiting the impact of COVID-19 on campus, which include: social distancing, wearing masks at all times while on campus and limiting groups to 10 persons or less. The college is also planning to address off campus as well as on campus behavioral issues, which include: athletic, dining and public space behavior. 

Daily “attestation” is also part of the plan. While faculty and staff will “complete daily status monitoring/attestation reporting of temperatures,” it is unclear whether students will have to participate in the daily attestation. However, students, including faculty and staff, will be required to be tested for coronavirus by nasal swab under the intervals outlined in the plan. 

You can find the full plan here: https://www.keene.edu/featured/fall2020/assets/documents/covid-19-plan/download/

 

Connor Crawford

Connor Crawford is the Managing Executive Editor of The Equinox for the 2020-2021 academic year. Connor took home the first place award in the 2019 NH Press Association Awards in the investigative series category for his work in "Vaping: the series." He is majoring in English Literature and minoring in German Studies and graduates in the spring of 2021. In his free time, Connor likes to write, read and spend time with his cat, Baxter.

