Connor Crawford

Managing Executive Editor

On Wednesday August 25, Dean of Students Gail Zimmerman sent an email to Keene State students informing them that student Paul Fitzgerald, 21, had died unexpectedly. No cause of death has been released at this time.

“Our heartfelt thoughts, prayers, and support go out to the friends, family, and all others during this difficult time,” the email stated.

According to an obituary on echovita.com, Fitzgerald died on Monday, August 19. “He was loved and cherished by many people,” the obituary stated, “including: his sisters, Kate and Kathleen J. Fitzgerald (Ryan Tuttle) of Riverside Farm; and his parents, Jane K. Kendall and Douglas K. Fitzgerald of Newington. He was also cherished by aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins, and friends and classmates.”

“Paul was absolutely incredible. He made work fun and life more vibrant,” a commenter stated on Fitzgerald’s online obituary.

Fitzgerald recently completed his Licensed Nursing Associate degree last fall at Keene State.

To remember the life of Fitzgerald, “family and friends can light a candle as a loving gesture for their loved one,” the obituary stated.

In response to this loss, The Wellness Center wants to be sure all students have the support they need to weather these difficulties. If you are a student and need support during this time, appointments with a counselor can be made by calling (603) 358-2437 between 8 a.m and 430 p.m Monday through Friday. If you need assistance outside of these times, you can contact the counseling center’s crisis hotline at (603) 358-2436.

A link to Fitzgerald’s obituary can be found here. https://www.echovita.com/us/obituaries/nh/portsmouth/paul-douglas-fitzgerald-11328541

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Connor Crawford can be contacted at ccrawford@kscequinox.com