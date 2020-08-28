Connor Crawford

Managing Executive Editor

An email to The Equinox earlier in the morning incorrectly stated that the student who tested positive for COVID-19 was quarantining at home when in fact the student is quarantining in Monadnock Hall, as clarified in a later email. The change has been addressed in the article.

UPDATE: There are now a total of 7 students quarantining, 5 of those students are Residential Life staff.

Early on Friday, August 28, the Wellness Center Health Services confirmed the first positive test for COVID-19 on campus. According to the Wellness Center Health Services, “All parties are traced and quarantined.”

Director of Strategic Communications and Community Relations Kelly Ricaurte, explained that the student who tested positive is a staff member in Residential Life, in an email to The Equinox.

The student is now in quarantine in Monadnock Hall, an on campus dormitory that is not being used by students.

Ricaurte explained in her email, the student arrived on campus with a negative result on Aug. 14. The student was subject to another round of COVID-19 testing Tuesday, in which their result came back positive.

Since this positive result, the school has “conducted a thorough contact tracing review, which determined the need for 6 other students who are on campus to quarantine,” according to the email.

All six students, excluding one, have returned home to quarantine.

“Staff is following up closely with the students, to ensure that they are getting the care that they need,” the email concluded with.

At the time of publishing Assistant Director of Emotional Health Programming Forrest Seymour and Coordinator of Wellness Education Tiffany Mathews directed The Equinox to Ricaurte and declined to comment about the situation.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

