An Assistant Director for the Keene State College Physical plant, Bud Winsor gives a virtual tree tour on Founders day. Winsor has been working at KSC for the past 27 years and he is retiring this year. According to Keene State College’s website, “Founders Day” is a day celebrated in appreciation of the vital role Operating Staffs fulfill in supporting the Mission of the College. The program emphasizes how Operating Staff are the foundation for the College, providing the front-line service and creating the physical space in which our students live and learn. . . .

Video by Benajil Rai, Multimedia Director