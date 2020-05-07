Keene State College students who gather in groups larger than 10 people will be subject to discipline, according to an email sent to students on April 29.

The Vice President for Student Affairs Kemal M. Atkins and Dean of Students Gail M. Zimmerman issued a statement to students regarding social distancing during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the email, “During this exceptional time, we all have a responsibility to practice physical distancing in order to maintain the health and safety of the college and broader community and to comply with state and directives from our governor.”

According to the email, students are not permitted to organize or attend parties or gatherings of more than 10 people.

“If you participate in a gathering of more than 10 people, regardless of who hosted it, you will be subject to discipline,” said Atkins and Zimmerman.

Atkins and Zimmerman added that students found responsible for hosting gatherings of more than 10 people will be “subject to enhanced discipline.” Students who live in assigned housing are not permitted to have guests unless they are students approved to live on campus. Atkins and Zimmerman explained that the directives are to preserve the health and well-being of students as well as the residents of Keene.

“Please help us to model healthy behavior and respect our roles as good neighbors and responsible citizens of this city,” Atkins and Zimmerman said.

The email also said that students who have attended a large gathering and have any questions or concerns can contact the Keene State Wellness Center by calling 603-358-2450.

