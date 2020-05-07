The Equinox, KSC Sports TV and KSC Radio News have all walked away with multiple awards this year from the Society for Collegiate Journalists (SCJ) 2019 annual awards. Journalism professor and KSC SCJ chapter advisor Marianne Salcetti said it is nice to see the work of students receiving acknowledgement on this scale.

“It is always gratifying to see our students’ hard work recognized nationally,” Salcetti said. “Winning 15 awards is great news along with the fact our students won in the Newspaper, Radio, Television, Multimedia and Photography categories. In these times, the work of student journalists serves a vital role in keeping people informed.”

KSC junior Matt Holderman won two awards for tv sports package and radio feature package.

The Equinox swept the sports front page category with current Sports Editor Claire Boughton winning third place for “And that’s a wrap” and KSC alum and previous Sports Editor Cailla Prisco taking second place for “Hell of a season” and first place for “Smashing records.”

“I am so unbelievably honored to be recognized by SCJ alongside previous Sports Editor Cailla Prisco,” Boughton said. “The Equinox has provided a great opportunity for me to build my skills and help fellow sports reporters have their work represented. I look forward to continuing my time as Sports Editor and growing even more as a journalist.”

Previous Social Media Director Adriana Sanchez won honorable mention for her sports feature story “Started from the bottom.”

Current Equinox Opinions Editor Cristian Valentin took third place in the editorials category for “Lacking Transparency.” Boughton, Managing Executive Editor Connor Crawford, previous Art Director Olivia Cattabriga and KSC junior Jake Radermacher all won honorable mention for their enterprise series on the dangers of vaping.

Multimedia Editor Benajil Rai and Administrative Executive Editor Puja Thapa both won first place for their multimedia story “KSC Alternative Break trip to Gita Nagari Farm.” Previous Executive Editor Sebastien Mehegan won second place for sports photography for his photo for “Hell of a season” and current Photo Editor Soren Frantz won first place in the same category for his photo “Winning time.”

“To have my work recognized by SCJ for the second year in a row, I’ve had the privilege of being Photo Editor for The Equinox for the past three semesters and I look forward to continuing my time as Photo Editor in the future,” Frantz said.

KSC also received honorable mentions for social media overall excellence and online news overall excellence. KSC won second place for newspaper overall excellence.

Graduating Managing Executive Editor Erin McNemar said she is proud to see the work of those she works alongside being recognized.

“I’m so proud to be a part of this paper, and I’m grateful to everyone on our staff,” McNemar said. “Each week, all of us work tirelessly to put out quality news to share with the Keene State College community. It’s an honor to be recognized for all the hard work we put into the paper.”

Co-advisors to The Equinox Julio Delsesto and Rodger Martin had similar feelings towards these accomplishments.

“I continue to be impressed year after year with our students and their efforts,” Delsesto said. “93 students put in countless hours in addition to their studies. They’re always willing to go the extra mile. They have made sacrifices, it has paid off. I couldn’t be prouder of them, and they should be proud of themselves.”

“I’m particularly thrilled with the impact of the print awards,” Martin said. “Every week until mid-March these students put their findings out to the public on a sheet of paper that can’t be changed six hours later to say something entirely different because someone doesn’t like the content. Print journalists learn pretty quickly: get it right the first time because one can’t change a piece of paper once it’s printed. To know 16 of our students exhibit this credibility at a national level is a reward in itself.”

