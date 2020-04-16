The economy is a touchy subject, but it is also the only subject; customers look at toiletries like they’re diamonds, masks have become the new dollar and the word “job” might be leaving the dictionary sooner than later.

Right now the world is in shambles. One could argue it’s always been George Washington’s planet, but now more than ever every dollar counts.

I’m not an economics major or an investor in the stock market, but instead someone looking in from the outside. I have noticed a change in the meaning of “rich.” Right now it means health; a cart full of food, a family together and, really, mental stability. We are all being impacted—people and places.

“Grocery Retail Is Going To Be Permanently Disrupted By Coronavirus,” an article written by Pamela N. Danziger in Forbes, explains that three of the nation’s retail market share leaders will benefit from this pandemic, the first one being our demands for edible energy. She states that “food and beverage stores with 12.5% of the nation’s total $6.2 trillion retail and foodservice sales last year.”

You would think that the grocery stores could paint their shelves gold, but they’re hurting. This desire for having a stuffed cabinet and fridge means a demand that these places have never seen before. Products sometimes don’t make it to the shelves, they go right into the hands of the consumers. These workers deserve awards; they are the line between sanity and chaos—there should be more of them, but the money isn’t worth the risk for some.

You need more food, these places need more workers. It’s a balance that might never occur, but this has stretched to many other companies like CVS, Walmart, Amazon, Dominos, etc. Do you protect yourself and stay inside, aka follow the government’s orders or find a new job, aka pay the bills.

Danziger said the electronic shopping industry (11 percent of the nation’s sales last year for retail and food services) is sitting at the second most beneficial place right now. Birthdays are still happening, socks are still getting holes in them and dogs need treats. Maybe a general merchandise store (9.2 percent of last year’s sales for retail and food) is open so you can run in real quick. But for now, the search bar is our best friend. That’s until we can meet up with our living ones, at least. Let’s be honest, there are more packages at your doorstep than usual.

Where else is money moving in the United States? There are transactions all the way up to the Senate and government officials to our neighbors.

The Senate passed a “massive stimulus package.” CNN reports, “The bill includes billions of dollars in credit for struggling industries, a boost to unemployment insurance and direct cash payments to Americans.” This is an act of assistance many need, but some will probably not receive due to the restrictions this statement carries.

If you make less than $75,000 you will be granted the full $1,200. That goes for each adult in a two-person household. Additionally, every child brings in $500 on top of that. To those who make $99,000 a year or more, you won’t receive a penny, even though you could possibly be struggling just like everyone else. Sounds fair. People are dying of COVID-19 no matter their status, net worth or credit card limit. Why are we judging them based on that?

While the government is giving out checks, celebrities and people on social platforms are giving out cash. Jeffree Star, a major influencer on Youtube and Snapchat, has been giving money to random people on Twitter recently. Some of Star’s tweets have embedded posts commenting about the situations they are in. One woman lost her job during this pandemic, another is trying to feed children and there are many more. Sometimes a follow to the makeup influencers account is a requirement, yet it is not written in each giveaway post.

These are people with big platforms who can reach thousands of viewers and yet our neighbors are still important. The New York Times posted an article titled “A Sewing Army, Making Masks for America” talks about the efforts that some in the comfort of their home are taking to help out their local hospitals, who are at a constant shortage of supplies. “All over the country, homebound Americans are crafting thousands upon thousands of face masks to help shield doctors, nurses and many others from the coronavirus.”

Everyone has the ability to make a difference in the way money gets spread, and sometimes, it isn’t even money that they need. The economy is shifting during these uncertain times. These efforts alone might not help everyone, but they will help someone.

