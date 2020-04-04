Erin McNemar

Managing Executive Editor

Puja Thapa

Administrative Executive Editor

“The Equinox exists to promote the free flow of information, to protect the First Amendment, to stimulate high standards in the practice of journalism and to foster excellence among student journalists.”

These standards that we set for ourselves ring true, even while our college faces the COVID-19 pandemic and the suspension of in-person classes.

We’re disappointed that we will not be seeing our fellow students and Keene State community members on campus for the rest of the semester; however, news never sleeps. As we promised from the first day we took on these roles, our priority is to keep the campus informed. With that in mind, we will continue to deliver quality news weekly for the remainder of the semester.

Without a doubt, what we are promising does bring its own set of challenges. Not being able to have face-to-face interviews that all our journalists are trained to do will make getting articles together more difficult. We ask that everyone in our college community works with us to ensure the continued success of this paper.

Despite this uphill battle that all of us are facing, we choose to persist. The Equinox refuses to let this virus stop us from reporting on what campus needs to know. We are proud to be journalists and we’re excited to continue being the student voice of KSC, even if distance separates us.

