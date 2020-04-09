As students adjust to online instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Keene State College is discussing the adoption of a new grading policy.

Keene State’s Office of the Provost sent out an email on March 27, which offered details regarding a possible switch to a “pass/no pass” grading system.

“Our current thinking is that we favor a middle ground that is centered on our students and provides them the greatest latitude in their grading this semester,” the email said.

The Office of the Provost said in its email that as a starting point for campus discussion, students will be able to decide for each of their courses whether they will receive a letter grade or a “pass/no pass” grade.

Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Ockle Johnson said that Keene State’s faculty has done really well ensuring that students get a high-quality academic experience and successfully complete their coursework, but the change to online instruction has offered a great deal of frustration.

“There is understandably some uncertainty among both faculty and students as to how quickly and how well we will all adapt to this new world,” Johnson said. “Students and faculty have suggested we consider options within the grading system so that students’ records are not negatively impacted during this time of transition.”

One of these students calling for a change in grading policy is Keene State junior Tyler DaRosa. DaRosa started a petition on Change.org calling for Keene State to change its grading policy to a “pass/fail” system and the petition has since received more than 1,300 signatures. DaRosa said that amid these unusual circumstances, both students and professors are engaging in online classes for the first time and this creates a learning curve as well as stress for both parties.

“I think with all these circumstances, grades could very easily suffer, and I don’t think it is fair for students to have their GPAs drop because of these online classes that they didn’t sign up for,” DaRosa said.

While the new grading policy being discussed would allow some students to decide for themselves whether they want a letter grade or a “pass/no pass” grade, students studying in the education and nursing departments at Keene State are ineligible for a “pass/no pass” grading policy.

Keene State College Nursing Program Director Dr. Patricia Shinn said the nursing program holds national accreditation and is approved by the New Hampshire Board of Nursing. Shinn added that progression criteria for the nursing program are based on GPA.

“Without specific course grades in all courses, the overall GPA and science GPA would not accurately reflect the academic preparedness of each student,” Shinn said.

After several discussions on the matter, Professor of Economics and KSC Senate Chair Patrick Dolenc said the senate is planning to vote on the new grading policy on April 8. Dolenc said the provost and Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell have indicated they will move quickly regarding the new policy after the senate has voted.

