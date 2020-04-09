Much like everyone else who has been staying at home, I’m extremely bored. While my classes and The Equinox are keeping me busy, of course, I’m still faced with these long gaps of time that I need to fill. To prevent myself from going crazy, I decided to start baking at least one dessert a day.

Today, I made my Banana Granola-Chocolate Chip Cookies. I came up with the recipe a few weeks ago when I was eating a new flavor of granola as an afternoon snack. I tried the granola and I said out loud to myself, “It would be a crime against humanity if I didn’t make these into cookies.” I took to Pinterest and searched for a granola cookie recipe. After finding one I thought would sound good, I modified the recipe and got to work. The final product was even better than I imagined. Here’s how you can make your own Banana Granola-Chocolate Chip Cookies!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

¾ cup white sugar

¾ cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 ¾ cups of Bear Naked Banana Nut Granola

1 cup mini, semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cream together the butter and both sugars. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Add in a combination of flour, baking soda and salt. Stir the dry ingredients into the creamy mixture. Lastly, stir in granola and chocolate chips. Create cookie dough balls and set them two inches apart on a cookie sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Cookies should be lightly browned around the edges. Remove cookies to wire racks and allow to cool.

Enjoy your cookies and feel free to send us pictures of your creations! Stay safe, wash your hands and have fun baking!

Erin McNemar can be contacted at

emcnemar@kscequinox.com