How can Keene State College’s newly-admitted students get a proper tour of the campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Keene State College Chief Enrollment Management Officer Dr. Mary Beth (MB) Lufkin said the school is taking Admitted Student Day online starting Saturday, March 28, when prospective students can get a virtual tour of the campus.

“The admissions and marketing teams have been working hard to put together a virtual program that will allow families to learn more about the KSC community, academic programs and student life,” Lufkin said.

Lufkin said that under normal circumstances, Admitted Student Day is a day where prospective students get a tour of the first-year residence halls and get a chance to eat in the dining hall. Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell is also in attendance to welcome the new students.

Treadwell said that when the college realized it was going to be hard to bring people from all over the region to an event on campus, they needed to come up with a new plan.

“We wanted to create an event that has a virtual connection experience with as much authenticity to what a normal Admitted Student Day would be,” Treadwell said.

According to Lufkin, Keene State will be using the program Zoom to engage with students and families. She said that students will be able to communicate with “panelists who will smoothly show videos, engage participants in polls and answer questions.”

Lufkin said there will also be a student panel where academic deans will answer questions. Lufkin added that, although remaining at home, Keene State students are aiding in the process of turning Admitted Student Day into a virtual celebration.

“We’ve also received videos from students studying at home talking about why they love being an Owl and we’ve recorded a campus tour that showcases the most frequently used buildings,” Lufkin said.

One of the students involved is Keene State senior Morgan Prittie, who has also provided prospective students with tours of Keene State’s campus. Prittie said that because of Admitted Student Day going online, there’s an obvious disadvantage.

“The tours will be online and not on campus so students won’t get to truly feel the atmosphere of the college,” Prittie said.

Prittie added, however, that taking Admitted Student Day online bears some advantages.

“I think, with it being online, more people might get to attend and maybe some people who couldn’t attend before will be able to now,” Prittie said.

Lufkin said it will be more convenient for students and their families to attend.

“[There’s] no driving in the car and likely no conflicting scheduled events,” Lufkin said. “We’re hoping more families take advantage of the opportunity to have more members of each family participate. We’re expecting a great response from admitted students.”

Treadwell said she is hopeful that those in attendance of the virtual Admitted Student Day are pleased.

“Our hope is the Admitted Student Day program will be vibrant, energetic, and also people will feel like it was informative and really good,” Treadwell said.

