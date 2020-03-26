On Tuesday, March 10, a panel consisting of Keene State College alumni who currently work in higher education was held. The panel included KSC President Melinda Treadwell, Executive Assistant to the President Barbara Preston and Coordinator of Multicultural Student Support & Success Kya Roumimper, among other alumni. The panel discussed what it’s like to work in higher education as well as the variety of pathways there are in higher education that a student can take. The panel was held in the Cohen Center’s lecture hall.