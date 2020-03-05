On February 26, Keene State students were asked over email to complete a survey called the National College Health Assessment (NCHA).

According to the email sent to students, “The survey is designed to assess students health behaviors in order to provide better services and support for Keene State students.”

The survey was sponsored and distributed by the American College Health Association (ACHA).

The participation of the survey was voluntary and confidential.

The survey featured topics such as illegal substance use, interpersonal violence and sexual behavior.

If you are a student and felt uncomfortable answering the questions or would like to talk to someone, you are asked to please contact Tiffany Mathews in the Wellness Center at 603-358-2890.

