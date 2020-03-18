Claire Boughton

Sports Editor

On March 16, the Little East Conference (LEC) Presidents Council officially cancelled all LEC regular season games and championships for the remainder of the spring semester due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This decision was not taken lightly, however, we believe it was necessary to maintain the health and wellbeing of each member of our Little East Conference communities,” said LEC Presidents Council Chair and President of Rhode Island College Dr. Frank Sánchez in a press release explaining the LECs decision.

This decision came after a unanimous vote within the Presidents Council.

