Erin McNemar

Managing Executive Editor

On Wednesday, March 18, President Melinda Treadwell sent an email to the campus community stating Keene State College will proceed with online classes for the remainder of the semester.

“This decision to extend campus restrictions and remote learning through the semester reduces the number of people gathered in our space, and provides more opportunity for social distancing. This is a difficult decision to share, but it’s important at this time of rapid growth of the COVID-19 outbreak,” Treadwell said in the email.

In this uncertain time, students have concerns about what this decision means for them. Treadwell addressed a few of those questions. According to the email, families will receive a refund for room and board. “We are working on methods to pro-rate the costs of room and board. We will reach out to families with information on how adjustments will be made,” Treadwell said.

Students will also be receiving information on when to come pick up their belongings. Additionally, Treadwell gave an update on the Class of 2020’s commencement ceremony. “We are developing contingency plans with our senior class executive board. It’s too early right now to make a final determination about commencement,” Treadwell said.

Students who remained on campus during spring break will be receiving instructions on when to leave campus. However, those who cannot leave due to extenuating circumstances are allowed to remain on campus and receive meals.

Treadwell signed off the email by saying: “Thank you for being such an important part of our community. I appreciate you holding steady with us at this time, please stay safe and healthy. More details will be available soon, and I will reach out to you again.”

Erin McNemar can be contacted at emcnemar@kscequinox.com