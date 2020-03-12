Update: The notice has been updated to include all travel, not just international, including domestic and cruise ship travel, according to the college’s website.

Due to a recent COVID-19 case at River Valley Community College, the college is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus to the college community.

An email from the president of Keene State College to students explained, “Due to emerging circumstances regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), all Keene State College sponsored travel, both internationally and within the United States to areas determined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and/or U.S. State Department to be a Travel Warning Level 3 or above is prohibited.”

Because of this statement, a new travel registration requirement is being initiated.

“At this time, Keene State requires all faculty, staff, and students to register any planned personal and College travel to any international countries or regions, regardless of any official travel warnings,” the email continued.

Registering travel is important to the College so that the institution knows where the community has been to help prevent the spread of the virus.

If you are planning on traveling, please register your travels here. https://personnelfile.wufoo.com/forms/xsfnv9n0gvqp41/

All travel information shared with the institution will remain confidential and is only used to “provide more specific health-related information to travelers as updates are obtained,” according to the email.

Connor Crawford can be contacted at

CCrawford@kscequinox.com