​With everything going on in the media and on campus, your immune system is your first line of defense. Everyone immediately calls for Vitamin C, however, you also need a bunch of other vitamins that are extremely important for the body to function. For example, vitamins like A, C and E are extremely important for bodily functions as well as overall health. There are also other vitamins like B-6 that are health essential.

Vitamin C is commonly found in oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, lemons, limes and clementines. Vitamin C helps build up white blood cells, which are key to fighting off infections. You need daily Vitamin C because your body doesn’t store it or make it on its own, so eating Vitamin C or taking Vitamin C supplements is very important. While citrus fruits are known to be filled with this important vitamin, red peppers actually hold twice the amount.

Broccoli is a superfood that contains vitamins A, C and E. It also has a lot of fiber; however, it’s mainly known as a superfood because of how much good it does for your immune system, body maintenance and your vision. If you don’t like eating broccoli, I suggest pairing it with something like cheese or putting it inside dishes so you get a better flavor with the same nutritional value of the vegetable.

Garlic is a food found all over the world and it is known for lowering blood pressure, which is great for your heart. It boosts the immune system because it is full of allicin, which has many antioxidant benefits. Use garlic in food, but be careful home much you add because it has the nasty side effect of making the eater smell like garlic for days.

Ginger is a root that is famous for being in the soda ginger ale., it can also help treat nausea and sore throats so if you aren’t feeling your best, ginger is a good symptom treatment. It also works as comfort food.

Turkey, chicken and any other white meat birds are rich in vitamin B-6. Vitamin B-6 helps maintain healthy red blood cells. Chicken broth also has plenty of B-6. This is the reason chicken soup is so popular when you are sick. It has all the vitamins you need to start recovery.

Shellfish are also extremely good for your health. When you think of lobsters and clams, you don’t really think of them as important for the body, but, shellfish contain zinc. Zinc also helps boost your immune system. The daily dosage of zinc in men should be 11 milligrams and 8 milligrams for women.

These are some of the most beneficial things to eat, but there are a dozen different fruits and vegetables that are extremely important for your body to function and, if you don’t want to get sick, eating healthy is incredibly important. A good defense can turn the worst flu into a bad cold. Your immune system is extremely important and helps your body. It won’t protect you from every cold or flu, but it will help it from becoming unbearable.

