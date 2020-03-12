On Tuesday, March 3, Keene State College faculty, students and KSC President Melinda Treadwell gathered at the Courageous Conversations event in the Cohen Center. The event focused on answering various questions such as “What does patriotism mean to you?” and “What does voting mean to you?” Other topics introduced at the event included dissent and allegiance. According to the Facebook event for the event, “The purpose of the Courageous Conversations series is to foster skill among the KSC community in having civil discussions around difficult topics.”