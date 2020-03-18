Erin McNemar

On Tuesday, March 17, Keene State College students, staff and faculty received video via email from President Melinda Treadwell. In this video, Treadwell gave an update that the college is now dealing with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“A short time ago I was contacted that we have a positive COVID-19 case: a member of our faculty, who has been in care in a hospital in Massachusetts. We were notified that she has indeed tested positive for COVID-19. As a campus we have already reached out to individuals who may have been in contact with that faculty member during a time of potential exposure risk,” Treadwell said in the video.

Treadwell explained that the college is working with the state Department of Public Health as well as local and regional emergency professionals to map any and all potential cases. According to Treadwell, Keene State College will continue extended curtailment and is asking students not to return on April 5 as previously stated. Treadwell will be meeting with the Board of Trustees to discuss longer term decisions on Wednesday, March 18. Treadwell said she will be in contact with the Keene State College community in the coming days.

