Keene State College Senate met at 4 p.m. on March 11, 2020.

The main topic of the meeting this week was the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the United States.

The Senate Executive Committee (SEC) began the meeting by motioning to suspend the 48-hour rule to amend the by-laws for curtailed operations. The motion to suspend the 48-hour rule was unanimously passed.

The SEC then presented three amendments to the by-laws for curtailed operations. The changes came in Article V Item B, Article VI Item 4 and Article VII Item A. All amendments related to how the College Senate would function through a curtailed operations period.

For an amendment to be accepted, it must be unanimously voted for by the College Senate. All amendments were unanimously passed.

For an amendment to a by-law to be implemented immediately, it must also be unanimously voted for. Once again, every amendment was unanimously voted to be implemented immediately.

After the changes were all accepted the meeting continued as usual.

At 5 p.m. Melinda Treadwell entered the meeting and discussed how the college would be going forward after spring break.

Treadwell announced that there would be no face-to-face classes taking place for two weeks after students were supposed to return from spring break.

Treadwell explained that professors would be asked to begin figuring out ways to teach their courses remotely, considering students would not be returning to face-to-face learning until April 6.*

The meeting was adjourned at 5:48 p.m.

*Note: About a week after the meeting, while students were away on spring break, a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed on the Keene State College campus. Because of this, President Treadwell sent out a video to the student body announcing that students would no longer be asked to return to campus or classes by April 5. The following day an email was sent to the student body announcing that the remainder of the semester would be held online.

Claire Boughton can be contacted at

cboughton@kscequinox.com