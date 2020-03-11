Tattoos are popular among college students and the Class of 2022 took advantage of this by holding a raffle last week for a $100 gift card to Art for Life Tattoos, a tattoo shop in downtown Keene.

The fundraiser started on Monday, March 2, and lasted until Friday, March 6, at 6 p.m.

“All of the money raised will go to the Class of 2022 to help pay for future events such as Red and White Night and a senior class trip,” said current President of the Class of 2022 Caitlin McCracken.

While most of the ideas for the Class of 2022 fundraisers are generated at their weekly meetings, McCracken is hopeful that the class as a whole can come together.

“We hope to have more of our class become more involved and comfortable with their e-board,” McCracken explained, “so that they feel their voice is heard and they are represented.”

Planning is essential to any fundraiser and McCracken thought that planning a fundraiser targeted toward college students would help the class raise more money.

“We figured students are more apt to spend money on things they enjoy or want, and many college students are tattoo crazed, like myself,” Howard explained. “Luckily, Art for Life loved the idea and worked with us to start this raffle.”

As of Friday, the Class of 2022 raised over $100 dollars from the fundraiser.

