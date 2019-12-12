The Department of Theater and Dance presented “Thank You Ten” in the Redfern Arts Center Wright Theatre on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8. It was collectively directed by Keene State College students: Caroline Hentz, Megan Lummus, Veronica Pamphile, Jean-Michael Pion, Jaden Rogers and Amanda Smith.

“Thank You Ten” featured six different 10-minute plays: “Love Lace,” written by Robert Patrick and directed by Megan Lummus; “Yesterday’s Window,” written by Chiori Miyagawa and directed by Jean-Michael Pion; “Abbott and Costello,” written by Jonatahn Mayer and directed by Jaden Rogers; “Midnight Rodeo,” written by Mary Sue Price and directed by Caroline Hentz; “Horizon,” written by Leslie Koppenher and directed by Veronica Pamphile; and “A Brief Pause,” written by Greg Cummings and directed by Amanda Smith.

The stage manager for the show was Anna Fialho, assisted by technical director Shane Horsman and lighting designer Morgan Rosen. The show was the final presentation of the fall 2019 directing class. It was led by KSC theatre and dance professor Jeannie-Marie Brown.

The event was open to the general public and tickets were $3. Admission was free for KSC Students.

The six plays were presented between 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. The students of the directing class presented an evening of fantastic 10-minute plays, according to the Redfern website.

The Theatre and Dance Department had events like “Church and State,” “As You Like It” and the Choreography Showcase in Fall 2019. Other shows the department is preparing to present for Spring 2020 are: “A Year with Frog and Toad” and “An Evening of Dance and Theatre” senior capstone.

One can go to Redfern Art Center’s website www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/ to see what’s coming soon.

