Captain of the men’s swim and dive team Zachary Collins has been swimming since his first year of high school at Norwich Free Academy. There Collins was a three-year varsity swimmer and was named captain his senior year.

At Keene State College Collins has swum all of his four years and is currently the captain in his senior year. Last season Collins recorded a personal best in the 50-meter fly event with a time of 25.73. When Collins recorded his personal best at the NEISDA championship meet, he placed 18 out of 37 athletes who competed in that race.

Collins currently competes in both the butterfly and free events. He grew up in Baltic, Connecticut and is currently in his senior year and is studying criminal justice.

