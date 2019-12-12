Fans and the general public were taken aback when yesterday morning 21-year-old rapper Juice Wrld, also known as Jarad Higgins, passed away from what is being called a possible overdose. According to a recently released statement and photos provided by TMZ, the pilot of Higgins’ private plane alerted authorities on the ground that Higgins and his entourage had brought guns with them on board the plane. Allegedly, Higgins had caught wind that the authorities were waiting for them once the plane landed, so to avoid getting arrested he swallowed “several Percocet pills” to hide them.

Last Sunday morning, when the rapper was walking through a private hangar of the Midway Airport in his hometown of Chicago, he suffered cardiac arrest. Emergency responders arrived around 2 a.m. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the rapper was “rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m.” The Chicago Sun-Times also said that Higgins was seizing, convulsing and coughing up blood from his mouth by the time paramedics had shown up.

Videos were taken just hours before the incident occurred, showing Higgins goofing around and in high spirits on the private plane with the other members of his entourage. Spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department Larry Langford said it was unclear when the cardiac incident began.

Just six days before this event occurred, Higgins turned 21 years old. He was known for his angsty style of emo rap and was one of the frontrunners of the newest generation of rappers. Higgins broke into mainstream success in 2017 and 2018 with hits such as “Lucid Dreams” and “Robbery.” His sophomore album came out March 8 of this year and went #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Higgins was known to reach a large audience of teenagers and fans who enjoyed his music and persona.

Rest. In. Peace.

