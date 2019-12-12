David Pastrnak is scoring at an incredible pace.

So far in this NHL season Bruins wing David Pastrnak has been on fire, currently leading the NHL with 25 goals. Those 25 goals have come in only 28 games so far, which gives him an average of 0.89 goals per game. While that number may seem small, the NHL season consists of 82 games; if Pastrnak continues to score at this pace he could finish the season with 73 goals. This would be a feat that has not been seen since the greatest hockey player of all time Wayne Gretzky did it in 1985.

Once again the Bruins are one of the best power play teams in the league, carrying the success they had last season over to this one. Last year was a season that saw the Bruins make it to the Stanley Cup final, only for them to lose in game 7 to the St. Louis Blues. The Bruins’ power play continues to be one of the strengths of this team, and Pastrnak is a big reason for that. In addition to his league-leading 25 goals he is also leading the league with 12 power play goals.

For Bruins fans it is a relief to see Pastrnak back to playing well as in last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs at times Pastrnak was nowhere to be found, some would argue that was the same for the entire first line. However, so far this season the first line has been one of, if not the best, lines in all of hockey.

The Bruins’ first line is considered to be one of the best in hockey due to its star players. At left wing there is Brad Marchand, an 11-year veteran who has spent his entire career in Boston. In the middle at center is Patrice Bergeron the now 16-year veteran who also has spent the entirety of his career with the Bruins. Finally at left wing is the previously mentioned Pastrnak, who is in his sixth year. Pastrnak is the youngest on the line at only 23 years old.

While Pastrnak, or as some call him “Pasta,” has been playing incredible so far this season, fans have been wondering all season: can he keep this up? So far, the answer has been yes. Even though he has been scoring at a pace that has not been seen since the 1980s, he has shown no signs of slowing down. The possibility that he can continue this blistering pace is becoming more likely every game it seems; he is constantly finding the back of the net, even with the scouting reports mainly being focused around him.

In addition to the first line being one of the best in hockey, the Bruins have came out firing on all cylinders. The Bruins are currently 20-3-5 so far in the season, which is good for the best record in the NHL. The Bruins are currently tied for the most points with the Stanley Cup winner from two years ago, the Washington Capitals. The Bruins are 14 points ahead of the second place team in their division, the Florida Panthers. The Bruins are currently winners of eight games straight and do not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

This is the sole opinion of the writer

Austin Smith can be contacted

at asmith@kscequinox.com