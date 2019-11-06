Joe Guzman

Apple lovers know that during this time of the year Apple usually announces some new products. Last Monday, Apple announced and revealed the new pair of headphones they released the following Wednesday. The headphones are called the AirPods Pro and the biggest new feature that is being incorporated with them is that they are a smaller version of the original AirPods and also come with noise cancellation abilities.

Each headphone comes with three different sizes of rubber earpieces for comfort and a proper fit, depending on the ear of the customer. The headphones are being sold for $250 and were released in stores on October 30.

Another new feature is an outward-facing microphone for detecting external sound. This is so the headphones can pick up and counter the outside sound with an equal amount of anti-noise so the viewer hears only his music. This feature also works with the inward-facing microphone that cancels any unwanted sound with anti-noise as well. According to Apple’s official website, “Noise cancellation is continuously adjusted at 200 times per second for truly immersive sound, so you’re fully tuned in to your music, podcasts and calls.” For those who don’t want to experience the noise-cancellation mode, they can switch the headphones to a transparency mode to let outside sound in naturally.

Keene State College Sophomore Emma Hamilton describes herself as a heavy headphone user, saying, “I take headphones with me whenever I leave home.” Her go-to headphones are the wired, original Apple headphones. Hamilton said, “I have seen the new AirPods Pro. I think the design of them is a little ugly, but if they really cancel all noise then I guess they’re worth the money.” Hamilton said she wanted a pair of these headphones, but she thinks that the price point Apple set is too expensive.

Sophomore Alex Franco also described himself as an avid headphone user mentioning he uses the Beats Studio 3. “I don’t think they seem any different than the original ones,” said Franco. Franco also said he didn’t think people will be in pursuit of these headphones like the first generation of AirPods.

Junior Rowan Heard said he currently is not as invested in headphones as he once was. Heard said his favorite headphones are “the latest generation of Beats Studios.” Heard said, “I have seen the AirPods Pro and, as an avid Apple user and consumer, I’m glad they are pushing the boundaries of ‘earbud capabilities.’ Personally, I think $250 is just too much for headphones that are not over the head. Unless they are made with high quality material like aluminum, or something like that. I think a lot of the price reflects how much influence Apple has over its customers. However, the noise cancellation feature is very cool.” Overall, Heard said, “I think a lot of people will want them, but I truly believe the price point will drive people away to other brands and products.”

