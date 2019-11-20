All good things must come to an end.

Keene State’s men’s soccer team lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Ithaca College. The Bombers of Ithaca

College scored 16 minutes into the game with a goal from Thomas Pierce. The Owls struck back four minutes later with a goal from Lewis “LJ” Luster. The Bombers struck once more at the end of the first half and that goal proved to be the game winner for the Bombers.

This brings an end to what was an exciting season for the Owls, a season that saw 15 victories. The Owls also won their first LEC championship since 2010, their first LEC victory under head coach Rick Scott. This was also their first NCAA appearance since 2010.

With the team having only two seniors, most of the team will be returning next year. With this season over, the Owls have completed their most successful season in nine years.

Austin Smith can be contacted

at asmith@kscequinox.com