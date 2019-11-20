The men’s soccer team had the most successful season they have had since 2010. This season saw an LEC championship and an NCAA tournament berth.

Senior defender Donovan Harris has played in 73 career games for the Owls. In those games he has recorded four goals and six assists and has started 55 out of his 73 games played. Harris hails from East Hartford, Connecticut where he was All-State three out of his four years.

Harris has spent all four years of his collegiate career on defense for the Owls. In his sophomore season he recorded a game winning goal against number 25 UMass-Boston on September 16, 2017.

