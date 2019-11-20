Seems like Aubrey “Drake” Graham had quite the weekend performance at the Tyler, the Creator-run festival Camp Flog Gnaw.

Last Sunday night, a crowd f of tens of thousands of people gathered for the eighth consecutive year of the prominent music carnival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The festival goes on for two days and this year featured artists like Dominic Fike, Clairo, and Tyler himself. On Sunday night, after rapper YG performed at the Camp stage, the last time slot of the night was reserved for a surprise artist. The audience ended up lucking out and they received the treat of getting three different artists to perform. First hitting the stage, a close friend to Tyler, rapper A$AP Rocky. Shortly after, emo-rap superstar Lil Uzi Vert followed with his performance.

The audience, for this third and final performance of the night, was expecting friend, singer and former Odd Future (music crew) member, Frank Ocean. Ocean doesn’t perform very often and, because of his recent activity again in the music industry (by releasing new songs and starting his own pop up club in NYC), fans thought he would be performing at the carnival. Instead, fans got Drake and despite most people seeming like they enjoyed the performance from online videos, a large group of fans got angry because of their preconceived idea of how things were going to play out.

A crowd performance video shows Graham performing the song “Feel No Ways.” He sticks his mic to the crowd for the audience to sing back to him and he gets booed back. “Camp Flog Gnaw, I’m here for you tonight; if you wanna keep going I will keep going tonight,” he said. The crowd responds to him with mixed reactions, screams of boos having more of a presence than cheers to keep going. Finally, Graham makes the decision to leave the stage. “I love y’all. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me,” he says while stepping away.

Andrew Cha, an attendee of the event, said, “Of course I’m disappointed [the final performer] wasn’t Frank Ocean, but how are you going to boo Drake off the stage like that?” Cha did recognize that Camp Flog Gnaw wasn’t the type of crowd to appreciate Graham, however. “Booing [Drake] off was disrespectful to him and Tyler. From my story, you can see that everyone in my section, despite expecting Frank, was vibing. So we had no idea why the show ended 10 minutes early. The fact that we lost 10 minutes of a headliner’s closing set and Tyler didn’t even come out to say ‘thank you’ makes me more disappointed than not seeing Frank,” said Cha.

Tyler had his own statements that he vented through Twitter about this whole ordeal. “I thought bringing one of the biggest artists on the f****** planet to a music festival was fire! But flipside, [it was] a little tone-deaf knowing the specific crowd it drew. Some created a narrative in their head and acted out like a******* when it didn’t come true and I don’t f*** with that,” one tweet stated. A video even surfaced of Tyler dancing in front of the audience to Drake’s “Feel No Ways.”

“I love that song and thought that would never happen… He really did that for me and I appreciate it because he did not have to come at all.To see our worlds come together was so great in theory,” tweeted Tyler, re-thanking Drake and his own audience again.

Graham had his own simple way of responding to all of the backlash from this event through a post on Instagram. The post was captioned, “Plot twist… just signed a 10-year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw. Sorry kids, see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR ’til you are 30.”

In this situation it’s safe to say that Drake is the real winner to come out of this entire thing. Graham has described this situation as a humbling experience and I think it was well-deserved because of his overly cocky behavior in recent years. The most apparent thing to me from the video footage is that he handled it as best and respectfully as he could by asking the audience if they would like him to continue. If the 10-year residency he signed is true, then the future years of Camp Flog Gnaw will reach new demographics of rap fans of people who enjoy Drake and Tyler, The Creator’s music. It’s a smart and petty move to those who booed him and it wouldn’t surprise me if next year Camp Flog Gnaw got even bigger than its former eight year attendance.

