On Sunday, September 22, Keene State College Campus Safety received a report about an assault that took place near the Student Center commuter lot. The victim sought medical treatment for their injuries.

The victim’s mother made a post on the KSC Parents and Family Facebook page. “I received a phone call from my son at 6:52 a.m. to let me know that he had been beaten up on campus walking back to his dorm. He was taken to the hospital with a mild concussion and scrapes and bruises,” the post states.

Campus Safety Officer Sergeant Jessica Trombley said KSC is currently working on the situation.

“KSC is conducting an investigation to determine what, if any, sanctions are appropriate. The Keene Police Department are also conducting a separate investigation,” Trombley said.

According to the Campus Crime and Fire Safety Report: 2018 edition, “When a crime or another serious incident is reported on the main campus, a Campus Safety officer is dispatched to the caller’s location to render assistance and investigate the incident. The Keene Police or Keene Fire Department may also be dispatched if circumstances dictate.” If anyone is in an unsafe situation Campus Safety is reachable at (603) 358-2228 or dial 911.

The victim’s mother and the victim’s resident assistant were not available for further comment.

