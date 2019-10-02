Puja Thapa

Theo Avent, a sophomore majoring in Psychology, has been elected as the Vice President for the class of 2022. Avent is a transfer student from Green Mountain College.

University System Student Body Representatives Aaron Keaton and Victoria Bergstrom reported the assembly of the election for the chair of University System Student Body (USSB).

According to Keaton and Bergstrom, there are three students running for the position. Students from Keene State College (KSC), Granite State College, Plymouth State University and University of New Hampshire (UNH) are allowed to run for the position.

Student Body President Davis Bernstein informed the student leaders of the dinner at the President House with President Melinda Treadwell. The student government has dinner annually with the president; this year’s dinner is on December 2 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Student Body Vice-President Sara Olson informed the assembly that she will soon reach out to Kya Roumimper and Hunter Kirschner of the Office of Multicultural Student Support and Success to see if there is anything the student government can do to support multiculturalism at KSC. This action was taken as a reaction to a controversial social media post circulating around campus.

Bernstein also informed the assembly of the vacancy of one student representative for the class of 2020, one for the class of 2021, two for the class of 2022 and two for the class of 2023.

The student assembly will be tabling in the Rocktoberfest. They will be distributing cookies with their logo on it.

The student assembly was called into session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

