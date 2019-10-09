Jack Hanson

The Class of 2023 has a new representative.

First-year Matthew White was elected as a new representative for the class of 2023 at Student Assembly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. White gave a speech about why he should be elected into the position which was then followed by a vote.

As well as White, the class of 2023 was introduced and welcomed at their first student assembly meeting of the year: president Abby Cohen, treasurer Dominic Lynch, representative Samantha Breault and representative Maria Paula Durant. Vice president Joshua Lacaillade did not attend.

The class of 2022 will have a Chipotle fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 at Chipotle in Keene.

According to Student Body President Davis Bernstein, Pumpkin Lobotomy will be held on Friday, October 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the Fiske Quad.

