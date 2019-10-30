Claire Boughton

With the regular season coming to an end and our women’s soccer team currently ranked third in the Little East Conference, let’s meet one of the captains!

Patricia Norton, senior midfielder, has been making sure her final season as an Owl is one for the books already having scored three goals and six assists.

However, Norton’s entire career at Keene State has been an impressive one.

Norton’s first year as an Owl saw her named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Year with a total of five goals and four assists.

Norton’s sophomore year was even more impressive, seeing her start in all 14 games of the season. She was named a First Team All-Conference honoree as well as an NSCAA Division III All-New England Region First Team and an NEWISA Second Team honoree.

Junior year however, Norton hit a speed bump. After starting in seven games, Norton was given a medical hardship waiver due to an ACL tear. However, in those seven games, Norton still managed to be named a First Team All-Little East Conference.

Norton and the rest of the women’s team will face off at home Saturday, November 2, against Southern Maine. The game will kickoff at noon.

