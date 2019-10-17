Claire Boughton

Senior Sports Reporter

With the Keene State field hockey team making waves in the Little East Conference this season, let’s take a look at one of the captains!

Ally McCall is making sure her final season as an Owl is one for the books.

The senior defensive player from Watertown, Massachusetts did not start off as an Owl, however. McCall transferred to Keene after a year at the University of Vermont, where she played for the field hockey team.

McCall’s sophomore year as an Owl saw her being named second team All-Conference. Starting in all 23 games that season, McCall ended the season with four goals and six assists.

Junior year McCall was named NFHCA Second-Team All-Region, Little East Defensive Player of the Year and Little East Tournament Most Outstanding Player. McCall also made history during her junior year by tying for third place in the Keene State history books for single season assists.

McCall has already had a successful senior year with three goals and 14 assists.

Next up on the field hockey schedule, the Owls will take on the Southern Maine Huskies on the Huskies’ turf, Saturday, October 19 at 3 p.m.

