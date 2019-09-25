Jack Hanson

Business Manager

A social media post circulating around campus was brought up by Vice President of the class of 2021 Celia Rodgers and discussed by the rest of student assembly. According to Student Body President Davis Berstein, further action will be taken upon the issue.

Director of Information Technology Michele Wood gave a presentation on new changes to MyKSC.

Wood introduced student assembly to an app launcher that will be available on the MyKSC page. The app launcher will be customizable to each student’s personal choice and preference. The changes will go live on Thursday morning.

Treasurer of Student Assembly Maria Tenore discussed budget appeals made by three budgeted organizations last week: WKNH, Film Society and Ultimate Frisbee. All appeals were approved according to Tenore.

Berstein informed assembly that six out of eight positions for the Class of 2023 were elected, leaving two representative positions open.

The class of 2021 will be holding a grilled cheese fundraiser on Friday, October 4 at 10:30 p.m. on the student center lawn.

According to Tenore, the finance committee changed their meeting time from 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Student Assembly was called into session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

