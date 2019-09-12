Jack Hanson

Business Manager

Student Government will start to review budgets this Friday, September 15, for all budgeted organizations according to Treasurer of Student Assembly Maria Tenore.

Tenore said that the finance committee will meet with the Coordinator of Student Activities & Organizations Brittany Gallagher and Student Government Advisor and Director of Campus Life Jennifer Ferrell to approve budgeted organizations budgets, and bring them to Student Assembly next week for final voting.

Budgets are due by September 11, at midnight according to Tenore.

A memorial service for late senior Nicholas Leppla is set for Saturday, September 16, at 1 p.m. in the Mabel Brown Room according to Ferrell.

The Student Assembly is looking for two student senators in Student Government for the Academic Standards Committee & the Academic Policy Committee. Their meetings are every Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The meeting was called into session on Tuesday, September 10, at 6:30 p.m.

Jack Hanson can be contacted at kscequinox.com