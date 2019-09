On Saturday, September 7, five KSC students headed to the New Hampshire Democratic Convention in Manchester at the SNHU Arena to support 2020 candidate and U.S. Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren. From left to right, KSC students Erin Lynch, Hope Daley, Tommy Townsend and Ryan Meehan all showed support for Warren for this election cycle. The convention also hosted other Democratic candidates such as Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sander and Cory Booker.