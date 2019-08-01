Erin McNemar

Managing Executive Editor

On Wednesday, July 31, Keene State College students received an email from Campus Safety regarding a trespasser on campus. Students were previously notified of the trespasser Andrew J. Sibik back in April when he was seen entering residence halls.

According to the email, Sibik was seen in the Alumni Center on Tuesday, July 30. Campus Safety and the Keene State Police Department are investigating the violation of the trespass order. Sibik is not affiliated with Keene State or allowed to be on the campus.

According to a previous Equinox article, Sibik has a criminal history dating back to 2010 which includes burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, possession of drugs, disorderly conduct, violation of probation, among other crimes. Campus Safety said in the email, “If you see or have contact with Sibik on campus, do not confront him. Please take note of what he is wearing and notify Campus Safety at (603) 358-2228 and the Keene Police Department immediately at (603) 357-9813.”

In the email, Campus Safety offered some suggestions to prevent trespassers on campus. Don’t hold the door open for pedestrians. Everyone who should be on campus has been issued an Owl Card, which grants access to approved buildings. Also if someone is asking you personal questions and claims they represent Keene State, ask for more details regarding their reason for contact. Most importantly, if you have any information about suspicious activity or see something suspicious, contact Keene State College Department of Campus Safety at (603) 358-2228.

Erin McNemar can be contacted at emcnemar@kscequinox.com