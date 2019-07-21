Austin Smith

The Keene State College will officially be getting a new name on Sept. 21, The field’s name will be changed as a dedication to former coach Dr. Ron Butcher, according to keeneowls.com. Butcher was the coach of the coach of KSC’s men’s soccer team for 43 years, in that time he coached KSC through three different conferences, the NAIA, NCAA II and NCAA III.

In his time at KSC Butcher coached the men’s soccer team to 31 postseason appearances. In his time at Keene State, spanning from 1970 to 2013, Butcher had a record of 596-263-72 and a total of 931 games coached.

Butcher lead the men’s soccer team to six LEC tournament championships from 1999 to 2010. Butcher has been recognized many times for his coaching, he was named coach of the year three times in 1974, 1981 and 1991. Butcher also received LEC coaching honors four times in 1999, 2002, 2010 and 2011.

Butcher was inducted into the Keene State athletic hall of fame in 2005, Butcher was inducted into the hall of fame while he was still an active coach. He continued to coach for eight more years after he was inducted into the hall of fame.

