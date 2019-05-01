Puja Thapa

Administrative Executive Editor

The Student Assembly was called to order at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The assembly had their in-house elections where they selected Class of 2022 Representative Alana Lehouillier as their new secretary, Class 2021 representative Maria Tenore as their new treasurer and the previous trustee Nadia Hasan as their new Speaker.

Further, Davis Bernstein will serve as the new Student Body President, Sara Olson will serve as the new Vice President, and Aaron Keaton and Victoria Bergstrom will be serving as the new University System Student Body Representatives (USSBR) starting next semester.

Student Body President and KSC senior Sarah Dugas and Vice President and KSC senior Sydney Olson thanked the students for the time they have worked with the assembly. The student leaders got emotional when Dugas and Olson bid their farewell.

Director of Campus Life and Interim Student Government Advisor Jennifer Ferrell informed the assembly that the Spring Carnival was a super success. Ferrell told the student leaders that she will communicate with them over the summer and asked them to pay attention to their emails.

At the end of the assembly, the new class representatives and the new e-board members changed their seats and adjourned the assembly meeting for the semester.