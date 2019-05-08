Rachel Vitello

News Editor

Local bar and popular weekend spot for Keene State College students Score’s bar and grille has closed its doors temporarily. On Thursday, April 25, an individual with a suspected fake ID was able to get into the establishment, according to a Facebook post by Score’s.

“Last Thursday night we had an individual with a questionable ID get in. We are working with the State of New Hampshire to determine details, and how to proceed. We look forward to reopening soon,” read the post.

A Score’s employee could not be reached for comment. At this time it is uncertain when Score’s will reopen.

Rachel Vitello

can be contacted at

rvitello@kscequinox.com.