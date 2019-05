The class of 2020 held their third annual Milli Vanilli lip-syncing competition last Wednesday, April 24, at 7:00 p.m. The competition was held in the Mabel Brown room and admission was $2 with Keene State apparel and $3 without it. There, seven acts competed for the grand prize of a $100 gift card to Target with special guest judges like Vice President of Student Affairs Kemal Atkin, President Melinda Treadwell and more.