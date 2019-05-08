Luke Stergiou

The New England Revolution continued their away game run when the team played the Philadelphia Union on Sat May 4.

Philadelphia currently sit in 1st place in the Eastern Conference with 20 points with 11 games played. Union are also tied for points with D.C. United. The New England Revolution sit at the very bottom of the Eastern Conference, with only 8 points after 11 games. So this game was not going to be easy for New England.

The Revolution started off the game with some confidence, with the first chance coming in the 10’. Defender DeJuan Jones tried his luck at a first goal, but his shot bounced off the far post, giving the Union an early scare. Juan Fernando Caicedo tried to score on the rebound, but Union goalkeeper Carlos Coronel was quick to stop his attempt.

The Philadelphia Union would end up drawing first blood though, as only a minute later defender Jack Elliot was given a lovely through ball by Haris Medunjanin, slotting it cleanly past Revolution goalkeeper Cody Cropper. The score was 1-0 after 11 minutes.

The Revolution would finally tie up the game in the 35’, with defender Edgar castillo sending in a beautiful ball past the Philadelphia defense to Juan Fernando Caicedo who put the ball comfortably past Union goalkeeper Carlos Coronel to make the score 1-1 just before halftime.

The score would remain 1-1 after the first half, but unfortunately for New England, it was only about to get worse in the second half.

Philadelphia Union’s scoring rampage started when midfielder Ilsinho chipped Cropper to make the score 2-1 in the 47’. Then, 12 minutes later, forward Sergio Santos squeezed the ball past Cropper’s hands, making the score 3-1 with 23 minutes to go.

Santos would double his goal tally only five minutes later after he smashed in a rebound to make the score 4-1. In the 82’, forward Kacper Przybylko smoothly scored off a wonderful pass in the box from Union captain Alejandro Bedoya, making the score 5-1. Six minutes later, forward David Accam comfortably smashed another goal past Cropper, making the score 6-1 and adding to the Revolution’s overall misery.

Overall, this game just showed MLS fans how bad the Revolution really are. We’re struggling with nearly every position, and the players seem very inconsistent with not only their form but whether or not they want to play under Freidel. Let’s just hope we can get a result against Chicago and maybe, just maybe, improve our form even slightly.

